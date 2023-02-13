WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Portland OR

546 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions. Breakers of

20 to 25 feet.

* WHERE...South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and

other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and

jetties and drown while observing high surf. Higher than normal

water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches,

producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay

well back from the water's edge and be alert for exceptionally

high waves.

Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the

beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill

someone caught in their path.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather