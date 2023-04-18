WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 338 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy winds with falling snow may reduce visibility at times. Because precipitation is showery, there will likely be variations in snowfall amounts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather