WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 258 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. accumulations of 6 to 30 inches possible. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most significant accumulations are expected to be at elevations above 3,500 feet, with around 10 to 15 inches at Stevens Pass and 5 to 10 inches at Snoqualmie Pass accumulations of 6 to 18 inches possible. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most significant snow amounts are likely to be above 3,500 feet.