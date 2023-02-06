WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Seattle WA 211 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023 .The Skokomish River in Mason County will see sharp rises on Tuesday with flooding possible due to heavy rainfall in the Olympic mountains. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Mason. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall in the Olympic mountains will likely result in flooding along the Skokomish River. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather