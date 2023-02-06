WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

253 PM PST Mon Feb 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 18

inches possible above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Stehekin, Stevens Pass, and Holden Village.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Motorists should anticipate winter driving conditions at

Stevens Pass Tuesday and Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow during the day Tuesday will be wet and

heavy with temperatures in the 30s. Accumulation rates will

increase Tuesday evening with snow accumulating up to an inch per

hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Check pass conditions before you leave and carry winter driving

supplies like blankets, a shovel, water, food, and a cell phone

charger. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

