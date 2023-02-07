WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

125 AM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 18

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph over exposed mountain

ridge tops.

* WHERE...Holden Village and Stevens Pass.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Motorists should anticipate winter driving conditions at

Stevens Pass today and tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow during the day today will be wet and

heavy with temperatures in the 30s. Snowfall rates will increase

this evening into the early morning Wednesday with snow

accumulating up to an inch per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

