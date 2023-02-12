WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

532 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of one foot

at Stevens Pass on US2. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph near

higher peaks.

* WHERE...Stevens Pass.

* WHEN...From this evening through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at Stevens Pass on US2.

Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather